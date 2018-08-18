PETS & ANIMALS

Postal worker finds huge boa wrapped around Kansas mailbox

EMBED </>More Videos

A postal worker found a large boa constrictor wrapped around the mailbox of a home in Overland Park, Kansas. Police believe the rogue snake is a pet on the run. (Overland Park Police/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. --
Snow, rain, heat and gloom won't stop the United States Postal Service from delivering mail, but a red-tailed boa constrictor will.

A postal worker recently found one such snake wrapped around the mailbox and railing of a home in Overland Park, Kansas, and understandably did not complete that day's mail delivery.

It took several officers to untangle the snake, according to photos released by the Overland Park Police Department.

Police believe the serpant is an escaped pet, KMBC reported, but have yet to identify the owner.

Though boas can grow to be 10 feet long and live for more than two decades, it's not uncommon for them to be raised as pets.


In light of the bizarre discovery, Overland Police spokesperson John Lacy reassured residents that the city does not have a snake problem and quipped on Twitter that it is still safe for children to play outside.

Police originally identified the snake as a ball python but later said it was a red-tailed boa.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakeu.s. & worldbizarremailmanKansas
Related
Huge snake cozies up to new neighbor's front door grilles
WATCH: 9-foot cobra pulled from van's glove compartment
PETS & ANIMALS
Perfect Pet
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
Whale accused of flipping over boat near New Jersey
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 2018 Chicago Air & Water Show
Teen who Chicago police say fatally shot himself after chase ID'd
Woman stabbed several times near CTA station on Near North Side
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to NC school
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
Boy, 14, in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Waukegan
Glendale Heights tow truck driver charged after towing pizza delivery car with child inside
3-year-old boy among 7 wounded in Englewood shooting
Show More
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
Cubs' Chatwood waits his turn, gets start against Pirates
VIDEO: Woman throws coffee on hired contractor at LA apartment
Husband of former state senator charged in shooting death of Hobart attorney
More News