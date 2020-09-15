Pets & Animals

10-year-old completes 24-hour trampoline challenge for animal charity

PORTLAND-AUBURN, Maine -- A 10-year-old boy in Maine has raised more than $3,600 for charity just by using his trampoline!

Jackson Welch spent 24 hours jumping, eating, and sleeping on his trampoline to raise money for the Animal Refuge League of Maine.

According to WMTW, the inspiration to help out the refuge came when Welch's family lost their cat.

SEE ALSO: Australian koalas get help from League City girl after bushfires

It was after that loss that they donated their leftover food and toys to the organization. Then they also adopted a new kitten.

"I might try to do more 24-hour challenges, but not outside anymore cause the heat is awful and the coldness is awful," Jackson said.

But the GoFundMe page is not his first attempt to combine his love of animals and the internet. The 10-year-old says he posts videos of his kitten to YouTube regularly.

SEE ALSO: Service dog program works to raise money during COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridau.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodfundraiser
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired on Michigan Ave., car chase through South Loop
Boy, 5, seriously injured by gunshot in Lawndale
Lakeview armed robbery suspects captured on new surveillance video
The Score's Dan McNeil fired over tweet about ESPN reporter
Pritzker warns of budget cuts, IL reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases
Chicago restaurants hope new small business grants will keep doors open
Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris facing child sexual abuse lawsuit
Show More
Will it be safe to trick-or-treat this Halloween?
ITT Tech lawsuit settlements provide student loan debt relief
6 injured in Loop high-rise fire
Chicago mom, son kicked off Southwest flight over face mask
Metra wants riders back; ensures clean and safe train ride
More TOP STORIES News