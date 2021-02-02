Brookfield Zoo tiger Malena undergoes 2nd surgery after hip replacement

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10074454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Malena, a 10-year-old Amur tiger, was given a full hip replacement in a groundbreaking surgery at Brookfield Zoo.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Veterinarians at the Brookfield Zoo said an Amur tiger is doing well in recovery after a second surgery over the weekend.Malena, who is 10-and-a-half years old, underwent the surgery after a hip implant popped out of its socket.Brookfield Zoo veterinarians had performed the first full hip replacement surgery in North America on Malena just a few days earlier, using a custom patient-designed implant. However, the day after the surgery she put too much force and weight on her leg and popped the implant out of place.On Saturday, Malena underwent a femoral head and neck excision that took just under two hours. The surgery was performed Dr. James Cook, the same surgeon who performed the hip implant.Vets said her movement will be a bit limited now, but she won't be in as much pain. She will also have better use and mobility than she did with her severe arthritis before any surgeries.The ten and half year old tiger was up and moving around yesterday, one day after her surgery."We feel hopeful optimistic about the procedure and Malena's recovery from the second surgery. We have seen her rolling on her back, pawing at things, and making other movements that are all normal behaviors for a content, resting cat," said Dr. Mike Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine for the Chicago Zoological Society.