Chicago Animal Care and Control offering free adoptions during 'Howloween' weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bark-or-treat! The Chicago Animal Care and Control is offering free adoptions during its "Howloween" special this weekend.

CACC will waive adoption fees for all dogs and cats ages 6 months or older, and bonded pairs during on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27.

Adoption hours are 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., and applications must be in by 6 p.m.

All animals will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped prior to adoption.

The shelter is located at 2741 S. Western Avenue in Chicago.

For more information, visit the Come to Chicago Animal Care and Control's website.
