animal news

Camel sticks head through car window to get snack in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A man in Dubai had an extremely close encounter with a hungry camel.

RELATED: Man brings camel to Michigan PetSmart

The man was recording a video in his car when two camels approached his car. They appear calm at first, then one of the camels stuck its head inside, demanding a loaf of bread.

"Good morning, good evening, good afternoo-oo-oon," Ahmed Salayem can be heard saying to the camera as the camels muscle their way to the food. Eventually, the camel prevailed and Salayem gives up the loaf of bread.

RELATED: Woman bites camel that sat on her at Louisiana truck stop petting zoo

It appears the camels eventually walked away without making any more demands.

The man wasn't hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssnacksviral videowild animalsfoodcamelanimalanimal newsu.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
Elsa the baby koala introduced to the world
Shedd Aquarium's orphaned sea otter pups get names
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
McKinley the sheep sends officials on wild chase
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attorney claims new evidence in ex-Chicago Bear girlfriend's death
Man fatally shot by Bridgeview officer after squad car rear-ended, police say
Prosecution rests in trials for 2 accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
Blind community proves anyone can garden
Thousands pay respects at farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Gary named Most Miserable City in US
At least 5 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Show More
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Real estate listing goes viral for Ghostface photobomb
Man found fatally shot in West Rogers Park alley
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories
More TOP STORIES News