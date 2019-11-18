recall

Cat food sold nationwide is recalled over risks to pets and humans, may be contaminated with salmonella

A Utah company is recalling two-pound frozen bags of Quest beef cat food sold nationwide over fears it may be contaminated with salmonella.

"Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," the US Food and Drug Administration said this week.

The items affected were distributed nationwide through retail stores and are identified with UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128. No illnesses have been reported.

A sample collected tested positive for salmonella, prompting the recall.

"The firm was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture when sample was collected and tested positive for salmonella. The firm did conduct their own test which resulted in a negative result," the federal agency said.

Symptoms of salmonella infections in pets include being lethargic, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and abdominal pain. Pets can infect other animals or humans.

The recall is by Go Raw, LLC, of Cottonwood Utah.
