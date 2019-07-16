Pets & Animals

Humboldt Park alligator finally caught after a week of evading trappers, Alligator catcher throwing out first pitch at Cubs game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Snapper, the Humboldt Park alligator has captured the hearts of the City of Chicago and now he has been captured by alligator expert Frank Robb.

Leadership from Chicago Animal Care and Control and the Chicago Park District confirmed the gator was safely and humanely caught Tuesday morning by a wildlife expert.

After more than a week of evading trappers, an elusive alligator named Chance the Snapper by fans has finally been caught.



Now, the man hailed with catching the gator will throw out the first pitch at Tuesday night's Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

This has been a long time coming and people are happy they'll get access to the park once again since parts of it closed Monday.

Several trappers were called in to catch the non-native creature that's been lurking in the lagoon, that likely was illegally dumped by its owner.

After a week, the city called in some "gator aid" from Florida, hiring Frank Robb out of St. Augustine, who quickly got deep in the hunt for the five footer.

"Everybody has got different blessings this is my messiah. It's what I've spent every day of my life doing for the last 24 years," Robb said.

WATCH: Alligator trapper Frank Robb describes how he caught the elusive 'Chance the Snapper'
Trapper Frank Robb describes how he humanely caught Humbolt Park lagoon alligator.



At about 1:30 am Robb spotted the gator hiding under lily pads on the northwest side of lagoon.

"Saw his eyes shine and caught him with a fishing rod," Rob said. "It went down pretty fast once we saw him."

Chance the Snapper's fandom extends from T-shirts to cocktails named after him, uniting residents who have been following this story for the last week. Some of his fans are sad to see him go.



"I live right by the park so I came out to today and it's pretty amazing I just want to know where he's at so I can go look at him," said Pablo Pizaro.

"It's been a good conversation piece, but I really hope they are able to deal with it in a humane manner and the alligator gets to stay alive and live a happy life," said biker Blake Rhein.

Chicago Animal Care and Control said it's likely that residents who have been watching from the lagoon banks have been influencing the animal's behavior, possibly making it harder to catch.

"The City of Chicago is taking the necessary steps to safely and humanely capture the alligator, which means keeping the lagoon and surrounding areas as calm and quiet as possible," said Kelley Gandurski, Executive Director of Chicago Animal Care and Control on Monday. "It is likely that residents who have been watching from the lagoon banks and paths in the park have been influencing the animal's behavior. We are taking these steps in an attempt to create an environment that lends to the animal's safe capture so we can quickly re-open the entire park to activity."

An alligator nicknamed, "Chance the Snapper" has been captured in the Humbold Park Lagoon, Chicago police say.



"Alligator do not make good pets," said park officials stressed.

It is a misdemeanor to have a pet alligator in the state of Illinois, and it is also illegal to release a pet into a public park.

Kelley Gandurski, executive director of Chicago Animal Care and Control, said she appreciates Chicagoans' concerns for the welfare of the gator. She hopes to see the same interest in cats and dogs at CACC.

"Chicago's homeless animals that will make good pets need you too," she said.

A Chicago police investigation into who released the alligator is ongoing.

Reptile expert Jim Nesci spoke with ABC7 from his home in southwest suburban Mokena with his friend Bubba.



Reptile expert Jim Nesci spoke with ABC7 from his home in southwest suburban Mokena with his friend Bubba. Nesci is the owner of Cold Blooded Creatures and for more information, visit coldbloodedcreatures.com.

The gator measured 5 feet 3 inches long.
