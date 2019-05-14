Cops capture cows roaming Lake Villa neighborhood

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (WLS) -- A couple of cows who broke free from their owner Monday morning got corralled by cops up in Lake County.The cows were found roaming a neighborhood in far northwest suburban Lake Villa, not far from Route 59.The cows are a Highland breed, known for their long, shaggy hair.A couple of sheriff's police officers managed to herd them to a field where their owner eventually took them home.It appears some quick thinking kept this from being a cow-tastrophe.