Pets & Animals

Crocodile steals fish from terrified fishermen

EMBED <>More Videos

Crocodile steals fish from terrified fishermen. Watch the video in the player above.

AUSTRALIA -- A pair of Australian fishermen were scared out of their wits, and pretty disappointed, when a crocodile popped out of the water and snatched the large fish they had reeled in.

Video shows the moment when one of the fishermen hooked a barramundi. The second man who was recording the battle with the big fish suddenly notices the shape of a crocodile nearing the prized catch as it got close to land.

One man yells "run, bro!" as the crocodile chases after the fish.

Unfortunately, the croc gobbled up the fish in a few bites.

"The whole thing's gone down his gob," one of the fishermen, Dac Craig, told ABC Australia. "We were shocked, we were sad. I was disappointed for Daniel - it was a good fish."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal newscrocodileu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Police search for 3rd suspect in shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
Majestic video of Humpback Whale leaping in and out of water
WATCH: Soldier surprises mom and sister
Penguin mating season begins at Shedd Aquarium
Show More
5 charged after pregnant woman stabbed 10 times during carjacking
Boy killed in Aurora hit-and-run
Boy, 10, kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Legalized pot sending more people to ER, study shows
Family demands answers after dog dies on flight
More TOP STORIES News