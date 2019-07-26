Pets & Animals

Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years, CDC finds

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show hornets, wasps and bees have killed more people every year for the last five reported years.

The new statistics were published Friday. They show data on deaths attributed to the flying insects from 2000 to 2017.

RELATED: What you can do to protect yourself from wasps

The fewest deaths, 43, occurred in 2001. The most deaths, 89, occurred in 2017. Men accounted for approximately 80 percent of all the recorded deaths.

However, the CDC warned that those numbers may actually be underreported. That's because allergic reactions to hornet, wasp and bee stings can be mistakenly diagnosed as heart attacks or sunstrokes.

To put those numbers in perspective, snakes average 5-6 fatal bites per year.

RELATED: What to do if you are bitten by a snake
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimalbeesanimalsinsect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' rolling through Chicago
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy company heiress released from prison
Teen on bike critically injured in Ravenswood hit-and-run, police search for SUV
Mayor Lightfoot announces audible pedestrian signals pilot
Armed men attempt to carjack woman loading groceries: police
Man dies after he's accidentally shot by own passenger during Park Manor drive-by
Show More
Ebony and Jet images to be donated to Smithsonian National Museum
Watchdog reports hundreds of CPS sexual misconduct complaints
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy with brief showers Friday
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Fiesta del Sol kicks off weekend of fun in Pilsen
More TOP STORIES News