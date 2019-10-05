Deer jumps through window of New York hair salon: VIDEO

LAKE RONKONKOMA, New York -- A deer startled customers at a hair salon on Long Island after jumping through the window.It happened at 'Be.you.tiful Hair Salon' at 344 Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma just before 12:30 Saturday afternoon.The deer struck a woman sitting on a couch in the front of the store. Police say she suffered leg and head pain. She was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The deer was not at the scene when police arrived.