Dig, a dating app for dog owners, launching in Chicago

If you're a dog owner looking for romance, there's a new dating app to help you find someone who will love your furry friend just as much as you do. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you're a dog owner looking for romance, there's a new dating app to help you find someone who will love your furry friend just as much as you do.

The app is called "Dig" and it's launching in Chicago Saturday. CEO and Co-founder of Dig, Leigh Isaacson, joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the app.

Event: Pups & Pride Dig Chicago Launch
Date: June 23, 2018
Hours: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Address: 4923 North Clark Street, 1st Floor. Chicago 60640
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free for those who have downloaded Dig or Shared @DigDates on social media.
For free ticket, visit DigChicago.Eventbrite.com.

Website: DigDates.com
Instagram: @DigDates
Twitter: @DigDates
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DigDates
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/thedogpersonsdatingapp
