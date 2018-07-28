Edgewater Edgefest Pet Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) --Summer is the season for neighborhood festivals in the city. Edgewater's Edgefest features a furry twist this year with its 2nd Annual Pet Parade.
The pet parade will take place on Saturday, August 4 at 11 a.m. from the south stage at Ardmore and Broadway. There will also be a chance to show off your pet with awards for best costume, best trick, smallest or biggest pet and an owner and pet look-alike contest.
It's $10 to register a pet for the parade and $5 goes to Care for Real to assist its Pet Pantry.
Katrina Balog from the Edgewater Chamber of Commerce joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about rhe parade.
Edgewater Pet Parade
Date: August 4
Hours: 11:00 a.m.
Address: 5806 N. Broadway
Admission: $10 donation fee ($5 goes to Care for Real)
Deadline to register: You can register online www.edgewater.org by August 3rd, or in person on August 4th.
EdgeFest
Broadway from Thorndale to Ardmore
Saturday, August 4 from 11 - 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 5 from 12 - 9 p.m.
www.edgewater.org
https://www.facebook.com/edgewaterchamberofcommerce