Edgewater Edgefest Pet Parade

Summer is the season for neighborhood festivals in the city. Edgewater's Edgefest features a furry twist this year with its 2nd Annual Pet Parade.The pet parade will take place on Saturday, August 4 at 11 a.m. from the south stage at Ardmore and Broadway. There will also be a chance to show off your pet with awards for best costume, best trick, smallest or biggest pet and an owner and pet look-alike contest.It's $10 to register a pet for the parade and $5 goes to Care for Real to assist its Pet Pantry.Katrina Balog from the Edgewater Chamber of Commerce joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about rhe parade.August 411:00 a.m.5806 N. Broadway$10 donation fee ($5 goes to Care for Real)You can register online www.edgewater.org by August 3rd, or in person on August 4th.Broadway from Thorndale to ArdmoreSaturday, August 4 from 11 - 10 p.m.Sunday, August 5 from 12 - 9 p.m.