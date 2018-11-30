PETS & ANIMALS

Firefighter rescues dog from icy pond in Norton, Ohio

The Norton Fire Division shared photos and video of the dog struggling in the middle of a partially-frozen pond before the pet was rescued.

NORTON, Ohio (WLS) --
Cameras were rolling as a brave firefighter rescued a dog that fell into an icy pond in Ohio.

The Norton Fire Division shared photos and video of the dog struggling in the middle of a partially-frozen pond before the pet was rescued.

"This afternoon we were called for a dog through the ice on a pond. This is always very dangerous, as the pet owners will always attempt to rescue their pet, understandably. They are family! Today had a great outcome for all involved!!" the department wrote on Facebook.

A firefighter was able to swim out to the dog and pull her to shore.

"Today we have already made a difference and that is why we do, what we do!!" they shared along with photos of the dog recovering after the rescue.

