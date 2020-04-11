CHICAGO (WLS) -- Animal shelters across the country need your help more than ever. Some have shut down or are short-staffed because of the pandemic, so the need for people to foster and adopt is urgent.
"Fix Chicago" is an organization that is helping connect the community with animal shelters to make this happen.
The founder of Fix Chicago, Nicole Quattrocki, joined ABC7 Chicago via phone to tell us about how you can help.
Fix Chicago's mission is to help Chicagoland create and sustain a shelter system that saves the lives of all healthy and treatable shelter animals by leveraging people within our communities.
Before the virus outbreaks, they were working to launch a new Pup Ups in the Park Program this spring in partnership with South Suburban Humane Society, but have since shifting focus to help our local shelters move as many adoptable animals out and into foster and forever homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quattrocki said the response to helping shelter animals from Chicagoland during this time has been amazing. Chicago Animal Care and Control and other local shelters have experienced record-breaking foster and adoption rates. However, while she said this is great news, there is still work that can be done as they expect more animals to come through their doors over the next few months.
For more information, including signing up to be a first time foster, adopting and signing up as an emergency foster, visit https://www.fix-chicago.org/.
Fix Chicago helps connect the community with animal shelters to foster, adopt homeless pets
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News