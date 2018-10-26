WILD ANIMALS

Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off California coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Off the coast of central California, more than 1,000 octopuses are hanging out on the sea floor and protecting their eggs. Ocean Exploration Trust researchers spotted the massive collection of brooding mollusks nearly 2 miles below the surface. (Ocean Exploration Trust/NOAA)

Danny Clemens
In a small area off the coast of central California, more than 1,000 octopuses are brooding on the sea floor.

Researchers working with the Nautilus Live mission spotted the massive collection of largely female mollusks nearly 2 miles below the surface earlier this week. The octopuses were upside-down and seemed to have tucked themselves into crevices in the sea floor to cover egg clusters beneath their bodies.

Ocean Exploration Trust biologists identified the octopuses as members of the Muusoctopus robustus species, a small, deep-water octopus that doesn't have an ink sac. The species hadn't previously been known to congregate in such large numbers.



The creatures had set up shop southeast of the Davidson Seamount in NOAA's Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, a federally protected area off California's central coast dubbed the "Serengeti of the Sea." Covering more than 270 miles of California's coast, the sanctuary is larger in area than Yellowstone National Park, and this area of the sanctuary had never before been explored.

Nautilus' current expedition runs until the end of November, and viewers at home can follow along on NautilusLive.org

SEE ALSO: 'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
EMBED More News Videos

The "headless chicken monster" (Enypniastes eximia) is a swimming sea cucumber that was first filmed in 2017 in the Gulf of Mexico and has never before been seen so far south as it recently was, scientists said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsoceansocean conservationNOAAcaliforniau.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trendingscience
WILD ANIMALS
'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
Creepy creatures featured at 'Boo! At The Zoo' at Brookfield Zoo
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
More wild animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Teeny-tiny octopus found in marine debris
K9 con pretends to be stray to get McDonald's
Family furious pit bulls returned to owners after attacking, killing their dog
'Please adopt me': Dog has been waiting for forever home for 4 years
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cesar Sayoc arrested in Florida as suspect in pipe bomb scare
Pipe bomb suspect apparently threatened Rep. Gutierrez on social media
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Lisa Madigan: Rauner's office hid health dangers of Willowbrook Sterigenics plant for months
Sex offender charged with breaking into Wicker Park home, stabbing woman
Vernon Hills soccer coach sentenced for sexual assault of teen boy
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
Ex-priest steals $330K from 96-year-old survivor of Nazi prison camp
Show More
2 Pritzker campaign staffers fired for charcoal mask social media post
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with patchy, light rain
Centro Romero founder reflects on immigrant experience as migrant caravan heads north
23 alleged gang members indicted in racketeering investigation
More News