Pets & Animals

Hummingbird returns to man who nursed it back to health

EMBED <>More Videos

A Georgia man is receiving visits from the bird he nursed back to health.

By Eyewitness News
AUGUSTA, Georgia -- A man who nursed a wounded hummingbird back to health says he's been getting special visits from the grateful bird ever since.

Former SWAT officer Mike Cardenaz says he found the hummingbird, who he named Buzz, on his front porch in Georgia four years ago, unable to fly with broken feathers.

He helped Buzz recover with Pedialyte, sugar, and a safe place to heal.

Ever since, Buzz has come back from his winter travels to South America to visit Mike.

He was concerned when the bird was a little late this year, but it arrived on his front porch and landed on his hand.

Buzz is the second hummingbird Mike has rescued. And now, he is helping an injured chipmunk get back on its feet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgeorgiaanimal rescuebirdsu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Homewood-Flossmoor HS students plan walkout after blackface photo, video
Van used to smash into NW Side cell phone store
Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot, Chicago police addressing summer crime
'Affluenza' mom arrested again
Review board could vote on future of Westlake Hospital Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered showers and storms Tuesday
HIV warning related to 'vampire' facials
Show More
Joe, Jill Biden appear on 'Good Morning America'
Man found impaled on fence in Lakeview
Test program would let food stamp recipients buy food online
Venezuela unrest: Juan Guaido takes to the street
Domino's worker cited for assault over 'Endgame' spoiler: Police
More TOP STORIES News