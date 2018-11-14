PETS & ANIMALS

Huntley animal shelter: Puppies need a place to stay as they wait for forever homes

A no-kill animal shelter in far west suburban Huntley is looking for help fostering puppies who are scheduled to arrive Wednesday evening.

A no-kill animal shelter in far west suburban Huntley is looking for help fostering puppies who were scheduled to arrive Wednesday evening.

Animal House Shelter staff said the dogs are strays found in Arkansas and Tennessee. They were expected to get to the shelter, located at 13005 Ernesti Road, around 6 p.m.

There are 19 pups altogether, 18 of whom should be available for adoption in two weeks. They still need to get their shots and get checked out by a veterinarian.

The last puppy, a chocolate lab, has two broken paws and will undergo surgery as soon as possible, shelter staff said.

Animal House needs help giving these puppies a place to stay as they wait to find forever homes. If you are interested in fostering, fill out an application at www.animalhouseshelter.com/foster.

The shelter is looking to build out its facility to help more animals each year. To find out more about how you can help, call 847-961-5541 or visit www.animalhouseshelter.com.
