PETS & ANIMALS

Huntley animal shelter raises $20,000 in one day after AC breaks

EMBED </>More Videos

The Animal House Shelter is asking for donations to buy a new air conditioning unit for its building in Huntley. (WLS)

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) --
Hours after the Animal House Shelter in northwest suburban Huntley asked the public for donations to replace its broken air conditioning, the shelter's GoFundMe page raised more than $20,000.

On Saturday, as temperatures reached the 90s, shelter workers struggled to keep their 200 dogs and 50 cats cool using two small AC units and several fans.

The no-kill shelter needed $20,000 to replace the old air conditioning.

Huntley animal shelter without air conditioning struggles to keep pets cool
As temperatures hit the 90s on Saturday, the Animal House Shelter in Huntley struggled to keep its 200 dogs and 50 cats cool and is seeking donations to get their broken air conditioner fixed.


By Saturday night, the GoFundMe campaign exceeded its goals. By 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the campaign raised $27,563.

Home Depot in Niles donated several portable air conditioning units to keep the 250 animals comfortable. Animal House Shelter has already scheduled an appointment with a company to begin replacing the AC system on Monday.

The air conditioner had been problematic over the last few years and now it just does not work.

Money that is left over from the campaign will be used for the care of the animals.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Cook County until 7 p.m. on Monday. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the surrounding counties in Illinois until Monday.

"It's easily 90 to 100 degrees in the back where all the dogs are sitting in their kennels waiting to go home with someone. We've got some fans set up but right now we are running on two smaller air conditioners. We have no central air in this building at all," said Alexis Williams, who works at the shelter. "It gets to the point where it's so hot in the back that you're physically ill."

The Animal House Shelter is located at 13005 Ernesti Road in Huntley.

For more information, visit: www.animalhouseshelter.com or their GoFundMe page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsheatcatsair conditionerfundraiserHuntley
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Huntley animal shelter struggles to keep pets cool after AC breaks
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News