Indiana cop rescues raccoon with jar on its head ... again

Officer Josh Gauger, of the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, has twice rescued a raccoon with a jar on its head. Unclear if it's the same raccoon.

An Indiana cop encountered a familiar sight this week while on patrol -- a raccoon with a jar on its head.

In June, the same officer -- Officer Josh Gauger, of the Danville Metropolitan Police Department -- freed a raccoon from a peanut butter jar.

Videos of both encounters were posted on the police department's Facebook page. The most recent video was posted on Tuesday.


It's unclear if it was the same raccoon was involved in both incidents.

However, the police department speculates that "someone has been canning something delicious, and (possibly) the same raccoon didn't learn his lesson the last time."

