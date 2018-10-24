OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. --How can a pup named Princess commit a con job?
The canine has been described as "gold diggin" by her owner because she keeps getting caught leaving home and heading to a nearby McDonald's at night.
According to Betsy Reyes' Facebook post, Princess has routinely left home in the pursuit of her steady Mickey D's diet. Reyes says Princess acts like a stray so people will feel bad for her and feed her burgers.
"She's just a gold diggin a** b**ch," Reyes bluntly described her charge.
In another posting, Reyes captured video of Princess caught in the act.
As of Wednesday, Reyes' post about Princess drew more than 260,000 shares since Sunday.