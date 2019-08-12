Pets & Animals

Kangaroos caught in the middle of severe winter storm in Australia

By ABC7.com staff
It's summer here, but it's winter in Australia.

An Australian man witnessed an unusual sight while traveling in rural New South Wales - a large group of kangaroos bounding through the snow.

Australia is experiencing some severe winter weather right now and the kangaroos are caught in the middle of it.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued warnings of severe weather in Australia's southeastern states. The recent weather system was forecasted to be the worst of the Australia winter so far this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsaustraliaanimalsnowu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, suspect in custody
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rain moves through Chicago area, storms possible
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
47 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago Bulls 2019-20 basketball schedule
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
White Sox game against Astros postponed due to weather
Show More
VIDEO: Shirtless Rod Blagojevich works out in Colo. prison yard
New Trump administration rule for legal immigration criticized
Man tries to abduct boy from vehicle in Naperville
Former Carpentersville teacher guilty of sexually assaulting child
CPS student to take first flight at 2019 Chicago Air & Water show
More TOP STORIES News