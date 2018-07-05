PETS & ANIMALS

Kirk's dik-dik antelope born at Brookfield Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet the newest addition to the Brookfield Zoo! (WLS)

Caroline Kealy
BROOKFIELD, ill. (WLS) --
A Kirk's dik-dik - a small antelope found in Africa - is the newest addition to the Brookfield Zoo. The zoo announced Thursday that the baby antelope was born on June 4 weighing just 1.5 pounds.

Due to a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Kirk's dik-dik Species Survival Plan, the young dik-dik is being raised by animal care staff who are bottle-feeding the baby antelope four to five times a day.

The Kirk's dik-dik is one of the world's smallest species of antelopes. When members of the species are fully grown, they only weigh 12 to 14 pounds and measure 14-16 inches at the shoulder.

Currently, there are only 33 dik-dik antelopes in 15 accredited zoos in North America.

The young antelope only has outdoor access before the zoo opens. However, a pair of adult dik-diks can be seen during operating hours.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbrookfield zoobaby animalsrare birthBrookfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
Baaaad boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, rescued by Jon Stewart
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Golden retriever nurses miniature horse back to health
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Yu Darvish done for season with injuries to right elbow, triceps
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News