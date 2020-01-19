Kitten found keeping warm in car engine adopted by Palatine car dealership employee

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A kitten used up some of its nine lives, after it was found keeping warm inside a car engine in the north suburbs.Dotty Karabin took her SUV to the Hyundai dealership in Palatine after hearing strange noises for a couple days.That's when a mechanic found the kitten, which was only about three months old."When he opened the hood, the cat kind of popped out and scared us all and then went right back into the engine area," Karabin said.A worker at the dealership adopted the kitten and named him "Tucson," after the style of SUV he was found in.Tucson was thirsty and hungry, but otherwise okay.