cute animals

Kittens glued to TV as black cat runs across field mid-game

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- Football fans and cats cheer as a black cat ran onto the field during an NFL game Nov. 4, 2019.

Cindy Saucier was watching the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game with her husband, Daryl, their two 6-month-old kittens, Max and Leo, and the kittens' mother. As the black cat made its way onto the football field in MetLife Stadium, the kittens suddenly stopped playing and ran over to stare at the TV screen.

RELATED: Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Monday night Giants-Cowboys game

Saucier recorded the adorbale video of the cats as they watched the incident unfold. The were pawing at the television screen and intently tilting their heads as the cat ran down the field. The kittens' mother even walks over at one point to see what is going on but is hardly interested in the football game and much more intrigued by objects below the television console.

The cat was chased down the field by New Jersey State Troopers, and Westwood One Sports radio announcer Kevin Harlan jokingly continued his play-by-play commentary, according to reports.

"A state trooper has come on the field and the cat runs into the end zone. That is a touchdown," Harlan said.

The cat eventually ran off the field and into a tunnel, allowing the game to commence once more and the Cowboys to secure a 37-18 win over the Giants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscute animals
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Giants-Cowboys game
CUTE ANIMALS
Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have a sleepover
CACC waiving cat adoption fees in October
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
Bears enjoy afternoon splash in swimming pool
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We could tell that he did not want us there': Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
NB I-57 shut down near Markham after shooting near 159th Street
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Mayor already considering replacements for CPD Supt. Johnson: sources
Lawsuit: CPD raided wrong home in search for man already in prison
Crews demolish home teetering off of Lake Michigan cliff
Little Village pastor works to reduce gang violence, girl shot trick-or-treating still improving
Show More
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side ID'd
CPS releases proposed make-up days, amended budget
IHSA files appeal of temporary restraining order for CPS cross country sectional participants
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with snow showers overnight
13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes after court appearance
More TOP STORIES News