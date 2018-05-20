PETS & ANIMALS

Lincoln Park Zoo celebrating 150th anniversary with special exhibit

The Lincoln Park Zoo is marking a milestone a century and a half in the making. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Lincoln Park Zoo is marking a milestone Sunday a century and a half in the making.

The zoo is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a special exhibit. It's called "From Swans to Science" and it runs through the summer.

Guests will learn about how the zoo started with two pairs of swans from New York's Central Park Commissioners in 1868 and its conservation and community efforts.

"Much has changed at Lincoln Park Zoo over the course of 150 years, but this exhibition shows how the zoo has always been a place where all people can come to connect with wildlife," said President and CEO Kevin Bell. "Looking toward the next 150 years, science will continue to inform all that we do as we inspire the next generation of conservation stewards and remain free, for all."

The exhibition runs until September 3.

The Lincoln Park Zoo is planning to publish a celebratory book at the end of the year featuring stories from zoo guests, staff and supporters. Submissions for potential inclusion in the book can be sent to zoobook@lpzoo.org by June 1.

For more information on the Lincoln Park Zoo's anniversary celebration, visit lpzoo.org/150.
