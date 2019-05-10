Chicago (WLS) -- The lions at Lincoln Park Zoo are packing their bags and headed to Rolling Hills Zoo in Kansas... but only for a few months.
This fall, the zoo will start it's $35 million renovation at the Kovler Lion House.
Of the several new features, the new habitat will have a rockwork with heating and cooling abilities to keep the lions comfortable.
Guests will also be able to see the lions both inside and outside of Kovler Lion House behind see-through walls.
Zoo members can give the lions a special "goodbye" on Saturday, May 11 from 8-10 a.m. Learn more about the goodbye festivities on the zoo's website.
Lincoln Park Zoo lions moved to Kansas during renovations
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More