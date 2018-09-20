Lincoln Park Zoo names first female director

For the first time in its 150 year history, Lincoln Park Zoo has a female director.Megan Ross began working at the zoo as Curator of Birds in 2000. She has since held a number of different roles at the zoo, including Vice President of Animal Care and Executive Vice President of Lincoln Park Zoo, according to a statement released Wednesday.In the statement, zoo officials said Ross also launched an app to monitor animal behavior while at Lincoln Park that is now used by 280 institutions around the world.