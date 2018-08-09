PETS & ANIMALS

Long Island family almost forced to return dog due to 'dog-leasing'

EMBED </>More Videos

A Long Island family was almost forced to return their dog to a pet store over dog leasing.

NASSAU COUNTY, New York --
A family on Long Island found out the hard way they didn't actually own their dog.

A golden retriever was leased by the family, and it was almost repossessed.

Purebred or designer pets could cost thousands of dollars. Some pet stores and breeders currently offer a leasing option in New York for owners who don't have the money up front.

Dog owner Danielle Cittadino got her golden retriever Max at Shake A Paw, a pet store on Long Island.

When Cittadino went to get Max at the pet store, she said that she signed a document that she didn't read closely enough.

"There's wording in the paperwork that says your financing X amount of dollars, although the top of the paperwork does say this is important information about your lease," Cittadino said.

Instead of paying $1,200 for Max up front, Cittadino said she paid $145.19 a month on time for two years.

Now she faces a final payment of $338.07 and might lose her dog if she doesn't pay.

"They told me they were gonna take my dog," Cittadino said.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning last month that spelled out what is required of sellers using lease agreements for pets.

Several states have already banned pet leasing.

New York State Legislature passed a ban to end puppy leasing. The bill now heads to Governor Cuomo, who would need to sign it to make it a law.

Shake A Paw said that they plan to make the final payment to the leasing company so that Cittadino can keep her dog.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogspet adoptionNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
23 rescued French bulldog puppies brought to Chicago for adoption
Consumer Reports: Stop ticks from biting your pets
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop
Man fatally shot during Longwood Manor home invasion ID'd
60,000 rubber ducks to float down river in Chicago Ducky Derby
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
Melania Trump's parents are now US citizens
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled suicide
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Show More
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
2 women attacked by pit bull, dog hit with shovel in Burnside
Rauner will not send National Guard to Chicago to help end violence
Willow Creek leader on Hybels probe: 'We could have and should have done better'
More News