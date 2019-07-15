Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Mama bear charges at Tennessee man after he approaches her cubs

TENNESSEE -- A mama bear charged at a man after he got too close to her cubs in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

The mama and her cubs were approaching a parking lot when the man walked over to the cubs with some treats.

Other people in the area tried to tell the man it wasn't a good idea, but he didn't listen.

The mama bear finally had enough, charged toward the man, and made him back off.

It is illegal to come within 50 yards of the bears at the park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstennesseenational park servicebear cubbearu.s. & worldanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Area around Humboldt Park Lagoon closed as alligator search continues
41 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Felon who tried to rob couple having sex in van fired shots at man, beat him with gun: prosecutors
Study: Chicago children exposed to violence on the rise
Georgia man dies in Dominican Republic; 11th American to die there since June 2018
Family urges for safe return of postal worker missing for 9 months
4 kids steal parents' SUV for 600-mile road trip, police say
Show More
More than 1 million people pledge to raid Area 51
Gun control tied to fewer child deaths: Study
Woman riding Divvy bike critically injured in Humboldt Park hit-and-run
Ex-boxing champ Pernell Whitaker dies after being hit by car
Vatican finds bones during search for teen missing for decades
More TOP STORIES News