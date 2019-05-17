Pets & Animals

Alligator knocks down man trying to wrangle it off of Texas highway

CLEVELAND, Tex. -- A large alligator found in Cleveland was not going down without a fight and it was all caught on video.

The video posted by Wilderness Animal Control on Facebook shows two men wrangling the gator along Highway 59.

It all seemed to be going well until the gator began rolling around, and knocked one of the men down.

After it was tamed, the men measured the gator, which was 8 ft., 7 in. long.

Wilderness Animal Control officials said this was the first time this has ever happened to them.
