Pets & Animals

Man walking dog spots 5-foot alligator in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- An alligator was spotting wandering the streets of a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday night.

"Somebody was walking their dog in Beechview, looked over toward a garage and saw this guy just hanging out. He's a pretty big guy... so we were pretty shocked to see somebody this size out roaming around," said Humane Animal Rescue CEO Dan Rossi.

Pittsburgh police and animal control took the alligator into custody, reported WTAE. They said he's not very friendly and was hissing, a sign he's afraid or upset. Eventually he'll be moved to an organization in New Jersey that works with reptiles and ultimately end up at a sanctuary in Florida.

No one's put a tape measure to him, but he's about five feet long.

"Apparently he's not a real friendly guy, and again it could be because of being left outside or dumped, or being afraid, we're not exactly sure," Rossi said. "But from what he can see right now, he's not a very friendly guy, so we're taking a lot of cautions while we're dealing with him and working with him here."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniaalligator
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Show More
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
More TOP STORIES News