A runaway mini horse led police in Haltom City, Texas, on a bit of a chase.In dashcam video, the pony galloped away with no end in sight as officers had a difficult time corralling the little guy.Police ended up enlisting the help of a teenage competitive calf roper to wrangle in the mini pony. Colby Caudle hung out of a window of a patrol car with his lasso in hand to bring the animal in.The first two attempts failed, but finally the third time was a charm. The four-legged fugitive was taken into custody and returned to his owner.