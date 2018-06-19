PETS & ANIMALS

Minnesota dog mayor retires after 4 years

EMBED </>More Videos

After four years as the top elected official of a small town in Minnesota, a four-legged mayor has decided he's getting a bit long in the tooth and is not seeking reelection.

CORMORANT, Minn. --
After four years as the top elected official of a small town in Minnesota, a four-legged mayor has decided he's getting a bit long in the tooth and is not seeking re-election.

"Mayor" Duke, a 13-year-old Great Pyrenees dog, has spent the past four years serving as the ceremonial mayor of Cormorant, Minn.

After representing the town as best he could, by leading parades, appearing on billboards and keeping up Cormorant's good name, Duke will return to private life, but not before doing a tell-all biography.

The book takes readers through a journey of Duke's life and how he taught a town to "be chill, join in, and be kind."

Duke will spend his remaining few weeks in office faithfully watching over Cormorant from his favorite spot near Main Street.

A farewell parade for the town's best friend will be held in August.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogcute animalsu.s. & worldMinnesota
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News