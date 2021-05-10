Pets & Animals

New mom and gorilla lovingly hold babies at glass for each other

EMBED <>More Videos

Gorilla at Boston Zoo forms bond with newborn boy

BOSTON -- Amazing moments were caught on camera at a Boston zoo, proving motherhood is a bond that crosses species.

Emmily Austin was visiting the Franklin Park Zoo earlier this month with her 5-week-old son when the pair caught the eye of another mother-son duo.

Kiki the gorilla took a liking to baby Canyon, gesturing to him and staring at him for nearly five minutes.

Kiki revealed why to the new mom. She has her own baby boy who she scooped up at one point to share the special moment.

Pablo the gorilla was born in October and is Kiki's fifth baby.

The two moms both held their baby boys with the glass between them.

"When I walked into the zoo that day, I never could've imagined that we would have had that experience," Austin said. "It was so beautiful, and we walked out just over the moon."

ALSO READ: Mattel launches toy recycling program
EMBED More News Videos

Mattel started their recycling 'PlayBack' program to reduce plastic use.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettszoomotherhoodbabiesbabygorillas
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, 62, killed in Posen hit-and-run while leaving church
Twin brother of Bears RB dies after electrocuted in N.C., police say
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
Watch the trailer for Our America: Asian Voices
Man shot while playing volleyball near Gompers Park
Chicago girl, 12, killed in Hazel Crest shooting
Tiger found roaming Houston neighborhood
Show More
US Army holds virtual career fair with more than 150 career options
Thompson Center architect killed in suburban bike accident
Why younger patients are becoming severely ill with COVID-19
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, chilly Monday
Most popular American baby names in 2020
More TOP STORIES News