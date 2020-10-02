Nunu the horse recovering after Dan Ryan ride by Chicago's 'Dreadhead Cowboy'

SPECIAL REPORT: Man rides horse down Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nunu the horse, who captured the nation's attention when she was ridden down the Dan Ryan Expressway, is continuing to recover.People at Forest View Farms in Tinley Park said Nunu is slowly recovering from her injuries. Her legs and hooves were injured after Adam Hollingsworth, known as the "Dreadhead Cowboy," rode her down the highway.Adam Hollingsworth is facing several charges, including animal cruelty. Hollingsworth rode his horse on the Dan Ryan during rush hour on Sept. 21 for several miles south to 95th Street, where he was eventually arrested..He said he was protesting violence against children, but prosecutors argue the horse was improperly saddled and badly hurt during the ride, leaving her in critical condition."Last Monday my purpose was to bring awareness to a cause left unheard; to get the backlash has been very heartbreaking, to be painted like a monster; everyone knows I love my horses," Hollingsworth said after his last court appearance.Initial reports said Nunu was unable to stand for more than five to 10 minutes after the incident, according to Chicago Animal Care and Control officials. While she is still resting, her caretakers said she is much improved.