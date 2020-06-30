Pets & Animals

Ohio farmer puts baby donkey to sleep by singing, 'What The World Needs Now Is Love'

MARENGO, Ohio -- An Ohio farmer knows exactly what to do to get his donkey foal to fall asleep.

Dawn Fagan shared video of her husband, Dean, singing the classic Burt Bacharach tune, "What The World Needs Now Is Love," while Ivy the donkey, dozed off in his arms.

Ivy, who is just 10 days old in the video, lives in a donkey sanctuary called Jackass Junction in Marengo.

Dawn told Storyful that Ivy "loves to be rocked and sung to."

The Fagans first rescued a donkey called Mister Donker Donks. They now care for several mini-donkeys at their farm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohiobaby animalsanimal newscute animalsu.s. & worldfarm sanctuarysleep
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged victim of viral CTA body-slam video speaks out
City releases video of incident that led to Eddie Johnson's firing
Carl Reiner dies at 98
Fauci warns US could see 100k coronavirus cases per day
CPD, ATF, seeking to ID suspects in arson fires following George Floyd's death
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
4 injured after shooting at gas station in River North
Show More
Facebook to invest $800M for data center in DeKalb
IRS says it won't push back Tax Day beyond July 15
Americans facing European Union travel ban
More than 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Michigan bar
Democrats call WH briefing on Russian bounties inadequate
More TOP STORIES News