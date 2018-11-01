CHICAGO (WLS) --PAWS Chicago is waiving adoption fees on Sunday for adult dogs that have been at the shelter the longest.
The city's largest no-kill animal shelter said the one-day adoption event is designed to find homes for as many overlooked dogs as possible to free up space to save more pets in need. Many adult dogs are often overlooked for their younger puppy counterparts, causing them to stay in the shelter for much longer, PAWS said.
The "Help Us Save More" adoption event will be held at the Lincoln Park adoption center at 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue on Sunday, November 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
PAWS Chicago rescues more than 5,000 pets each year. Each time an animal is adopted, it opens space for a new animal to be taken in and saved from high-risk shelters
Click here to view the full list of adoptable cats and dogs that is updated in real-time as pets become available or are adopted.
If you're not able to bring a pet home, you can also make a donation or volunteer at PAWS' adoption centers and foster homes.
If you are interested in fostering, email foster@pawschicago.org or fill out the PAWS Chicago foster application form.
What is the adoption process like at PAWS Chicago?
- To adopt a pet from PAWS Chicago, you must:
- Bring along all family members (including children and roommates) to meet your new cat or dog. Be sure to bring any resident dogs if you are adopting a dog.
- Verify that you are allowed to have a pet of the breed and size where you currently live (for renters and condo owners)
- Be at least 21 years of age with a government-issued photo ID
- Be available to spend up to an hour with an Adoption Counselor
What are some of the benefits of adopting from PAWS?
- Spay/neuter surgery
- All age-appropriate vaccinations
- Microchip
- Support through your pet's lifetime
- The PAWS Chicago Lifetime Guarantee, if something happens to you or you can no longer care for your pet
- Leash and collar and starter bag of Merrick Pet Food (or in Schatzi's case, a year of free food)
- Saving lives! When you adopt you helped save TWO lives--the life of the pet you are taking home and that of another who is now able to come into the adoption program.
PAWS adoption fees:
DOGS:
Adult (dogs aged seven months and older) $300*
Puppies (dogs aged six months and younger) $400*
*This fee includes a $100.00 deposit which is refundable upon completion of obedience training.
CATS: Varies by age, visit the PAWS Chicago website for adoption process and fees.
Pets are adoptable thorough PAWS Chicago at the following locations across the Chicago area:
Pippen Fasseas Adoption Center
1997 N. Clybourn Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
773-935-7297 (PAWS)
Sat & Sun: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mon-Fri: 12 - 7 p.m.
Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center
1616 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035 - Map it
224-707-1190
Wednesday - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Thurs & Fri - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.