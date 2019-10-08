Pets & Animals

Owning a dog helps you live longer, researchers say

Dogs could add years to your life, according to new research from the University of Toronto.

Researchers analyzed data from four million people in six countries.



They found dog owners had a lowered risk of dying early by 24%.

For those who already had a heart attack, the risk of dying was lowered by 31%.



A major factor could be pet owners who walk their dogs got up to 30 minutes of exercise a day.

Studies also show petting dogs can reduce blood pressure, anxiety and depression.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthdogsdepressionpetsstudyresearch
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney Magnet School principal retires after petition called for her removal
Fire destroys historic Masonic Temple in downtown Aurora
2 Chicago teens killed in Hammond crash involving semi
'Hamilton' star says daughter's severe epilepsy changed priorities from acting to advocacy
Helicopter equipment crashes through Lynwood family's roof, leaves gaping hole
City to hold first community meeting on recreational marijuana sales
PlayStation 5 gets 2020 launch date
Show More
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
Prosecutor: Drexel professor spent federal grants at strip clubs
FBI tags Samuel Little as America's 'Most prolific serial killer'
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
Teenager's outfit banned from homecoming
More TOP STORIES News