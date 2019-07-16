CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago received an influx of animals Monday from Louisiana shelters impacted by Tropical Storm Barry.
PAWS Chicago's rescue van departed from the PAWS Chicago Medical Center on Sunday and met its rescue partner in Sikeston, Missouri, Monday morning. The group returned with 27 cats and dogs that were already in shelters prior to the storm hitting, many of them abandoned in the lead-up to the storm.
The organization's needs always increase in the wake of a natural disaster. They're asking for monetary donations and for people in Chicago to open their homes to foster or adopt these pets.
Visit PAWS Chicago's website to make a donation or apply to be a foster home.
PAWS Chicago rescues 27 animals from areas impacted by Barry
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News