ANIMAL RESCUE

PHOTOS: ﻿Amazing transformation of a very lucky bear found with no hair

EMBED </>More Videos

Six months later, thanks to expert care and volunteers all over California, Eve is well on the way to recovery. (Photos by Humane Society of the U.S.)

by Jennifer Olney and Reggie Aqui
SAN DIEGO --
When ABC7 News first told you about Eve six months ago, she was in such bad shape, it was hard to even tell she was a bear. Now, six months later, thanks to expert care and volunteers all over California, she is well on the way to recovery.

Eve was found just before Christmas in a trash bin in Butte County. She had lost all of her fur because of mange. Eve got emergency medical care at the Bear League in Lake Tahoe. Then, volunteers from the California Fish and Wildlife department drove the bear to San Diego County to be cared for by The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center, an affiliate of the Humane Society of the United States.

She arrived at the center on Christmas Eve, which is why volunteers named her Eve. Matt Anderson, director of the wildlife center, said the team had treated bears with mange before, but never this severe.

Eve needed months of intensive treatment, including medicated baths and careful removal of dead crusty skin. The veterinary team says she is now mange-free. They are still treating her for a skin infection, but her fur coat is starting to grow in.

RELATED: California volunteers rescue bear cub found in dumpster with no fur

According to Anderson, Eve is also demonstrating appropriate behavior for a bear. "She's climbing trees regularly. She's exploring her enclosure. She's also playing in the pond that we have given her," he said.

A big surprise is Eve's age. She was so small when she arrived at the wildlife center, the vets estimated she was only about a year old. But a later dental exam showed she is really 3 or 4 years old, and was likely small because she was sick.

The goal is to release Eve back into the wild, but the team is still assessing when and if that can happen.

Caring for Eve is expensive. If you would like to help her or other wildlife in trouble, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescueanimal newsanimalanimalsbearanimals in perilu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
Community cat garden helps feral cats get adopted
WATCH: Illinois man rescued from mud with parrot on his shoulders
23 rescued French bulldogs will need months of recovery before adoption
23 rescued French bulldog puppies brought to Chicago for adoption
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
Baaaad boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, rescued by Jon Stewart
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Golden retriever nurses miniature horse back to health
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News