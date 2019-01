Days before a major sled dog race in Minnesota, a race was held for the big dogs' pint-sized pals.Pup parents lined up the miniature racers outside Canal Park Brewery in Duluth, Minnesota, at 7 a.m. Friday for the mini sled dog race. Two weight classes competed in the annual event: 12 pounds and under and up to 22 pounds.The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is the longest race in the lower 48 states. It's set to take off Sunday, Jan. 27.