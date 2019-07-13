Pets & Animals

Sea lion pup makes public debut at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A one-month-old sea lion pup has made his debut at the Brookfield Zoo.

The pup, who was born on June 10 to 9-year-old Josephine, is named Charger. He can now be seen at the zoo's Pinned Point, and will continue to have access to the indoor area as he acclimates to his surroundings, the zoo said.

The California Sea Lion's natural habitat spans the West Coast from Vancouver Island, British Columbia, to the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. They are protected by the 1972 Marine Mammal Protection Act.
