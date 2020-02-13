seaworld

SeaWorld trainers will no longer ride dolphins; company settles $65M lawsuit over 'Blackfish' documentary

ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld says trainers will no longer stand or ride on dolphins.

The move follows nearly a year of pressure from "People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals" or PETA.

However, SeaWorld says that had nothing to do with the changes, calling "PETA" a group of "ill-informed activists."

Instead, SeaWorld said it's "continually evolving its animal presentations for both guests and their animals." The company also insists the practices are not harmful to dolphins.

PETA is claiming victory saying, "stopping trainers from treating dolphins like surfboards means less abuse at SeaWorld, but orcas and other dolphins continue to suffer in tiny concrete tanks."

Meanwhile, SeaWorld has reached a $65 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by investors in 2014.

It followed revelations on the treatment of orca whales in the documentary "Blackfish."

The suit claimed SeaWorld misled investors by not disclosing mistreatment.

SeaWorld said in court documents the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridalawsuitseaworldu.s. & worldpetadolphin
SEAWORLD
Meet Cinder, the orphaned sea otter pup with a new home
SeaWorld Orlando welcomes walrus calf
Penguin receives custom wetsuit to stay warm
Penguin receives custom wetsuit to stay warm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Snow falls across area, creating slick conditions for morning commute
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
4 critically injured after Metra train hits vehicle on SW Side
Woman grazed by bullet on face while driving said police were dismissive of incident
Students sue to block transgender athletes from girls sports
Valentine's Day Quick Tip: Financial infidelity
New image could provide break in search for missing 6-year-old
Show More
Kanye West bringing Sunday Service Experience back to Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow early then bitter cold Thursday
Man shot, critically wounded by security guard at liquor store on West Side
Video: 9-year-old helps save drowning toddler
Midlothian man who said he lost Chase card turns to I-Team after bank rejects fraud claim
More TOP STORIES News