Pets & Animals

Special puppy with 'mustache' looking for forever home in New York City

NEW YORK -- A puppy that appears to have a mustache is trending online and will soon be available for adoption in New York City.

The adorable pup is named Salvador Dolly after the Spanish painter Salvador Dali who also had a notable mustache.

Salvador Dolly is currently in foster care with her mom and 10 siblings in Dallas. All of the puppies are 5 weeks old.

They will all be up for adoption through Hearts and Bones Rescue in New York City.

The group rescues the majority of their dogs from the Dallas area before they are transported to New York.
