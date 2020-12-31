Sportmix dog food, cat food recalled for potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin after 28 dogs die

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall of some Sportmix pet food made by Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. due to potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.The FDA issued the recall after reports of at least 28 dogs that died and eight that fell ill after consuming the recalled food. The Missouri Department of Agriculture tested multiple samples of the food and found they contained very high levels of aflatoxin.Nine total lots of dry pet food are involved in the recall. That includes both dog food and cat food. They are:Exp 03/02/22/05/L2Exp 03/02/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L2Exp 03/02/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L2Exp 03/03/22/05/L3Lot code information is printed on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line formatted "EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM"The FDA said the recalled food was distributed to online and brick and mortar stores nationwide.Pet owners who have the recalled food should dispose of it immediately. Stores are encouraged to contact shoppers who bought the food, if at all possible.Aflatoxin is produced by the mold aspergillus flavus, and at high levels can cause illness and death in pets. It can be present even if mold isn't visible.Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to eyes, gums or skin from liver damage), and/or diarrhea. Some pets can suffer liver damage without showing symptoms.If your pet has been eating the recalled food, you should contact your veterinarian immediately.