Video: Chimp has heartwarming reunion with couple who helped raise him

A Miami couple was reunited with their young chimp Limbani.

MIAMI, Florida --
A chimp met up with the human couple who helped raise him in a heartwarming reunion that was caught on camera.

The couple, Tania and Jorge, surprised the chimp named Limbani at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami, Florida.

Limbani was born with pneumonia and was rejected by his mother.

The Miami couple took care of him for months until he was healthy.

In a post, the Zoological Wildlife Foundation said Limbani reacts the same way every time he sees Tania and Jorge.

Without human intervention and modern medicine, the foundation said that Limbani would not have survived.
