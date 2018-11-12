VIDEO: Law-abiding swan family learns to use crosswalk

This family of swans in Australia has learned how to cross the street using the pedestrian crossing.The adorable and law-abiding swans have become a regular sight in the town of Maryborough, according to local resident Jan Allemand.As traffic stopped, a few local residents helped them cross the road safely.The mom, dad and four fluffy little cygnets usually stroll through town on their way to the lake, and will sometimes stop to take a dip in the puddles along the way.