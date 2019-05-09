Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Snake bites man in face at friend's door

LAWTON, Okla. -- An Oklahoma man had an unpleasant surprise when he walked up to his friend's doorbell.

A snake that was wrapped around the porch light jumped out and bit him right in the face.

The attack was captured on his friend's doorbell camera.

He had no idea whether the snake was venomous.

His friend rushed him to the hospital, where doctors said the snake was not dangerous.

But things didn't turn out as well for the snake. His friend killed the reptile after the attack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoklahomaattacksnakeanimal attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News