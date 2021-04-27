Bald eagle nest spotted in Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Chopper7 HD has an eagle eye!
They spotted a bald eagle was seen keeping cozy in its nest in Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village Tuesday morning.
A bald eagle has also recently been spotted in Clarendon Hills.
RELATED: Starved Rock's 2021 bald eagle watching event canceled; Rock Run Rookery Preserve open for visitors
ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said it is currently nesting season.
Bald eagles tent to build durable nests that they use for several years, according to National Geographic.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said they consider the bald eagle an Endangered Species Act success story. They were removed from the list in August 2008 after their populations recovered sufficiently, however, bald and golden eagles are still protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and Bald and Golden Eagle Act.
